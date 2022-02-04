Macon Community Complex reopens to serve Macon's youth

The park is located off Mercer University Drive.

MACON, Ga. — One man in West Macon aspired to give children in his community an opportunity to just be kids.

Chris Gray, president of the Macon Community Complex, re-opened the park on Saturday.

It's been three years since the complex was available for the community now children and young adults can come out and practice the sport of baseball.

Chris says he opened the park because he wanted to give something back to his community that will inspire the youth.

"All kids can't go to pro and all kids won't go to college but if we give them an opportunity just to better themselves in life that's the goal," Gray said.

The center will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.