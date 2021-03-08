Macon community forum continuing to work to solve violent crime problem

Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins hosted the second of his three Macon Violence Prevention forums Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon community continues to search for solutions to violence in the area.

Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins hosted the second of his three Macon Violence Prevention forums Tuesday night.

A few dozen folks showed up at the Memorial Park Recreation Center in east Macon.

Some suggestions offered included counseling for children and parents, teaching children healthy ways to process emotions like anger, and involving children in community programs.

Weston Stroud thinks that last idea will make the most difference.

"What's key is having the community lead the conversation about solutions and to really dig into the nonprofits that are invested into the community, that grew up in the community, because that's really the only way we can attack this violence, is if we empower community members who have invested interest in seeing a change," Stroud said.

Watkins will host his last forum of the week Wednesday at Bloomfield-Gilead Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m..