Farmers, community leaders and a giant peach came together to give food to Central Georgians in need

Nearly 40,000 pounds of produce like peaches, cucumbers, and corn were handed out to Macon families on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Society of St. Andrew hosted its Community Block Party to give away locally grown food for free to those in need on Wednesday.

Nearly 40,000 pounds of produce like peaches, cucumbers, and corn were handed out to Macon families.

Farmers, hunger relief agencies, and city leaders partnered together to give away 120,000 servings of food to families struggling with food insecurity and hunger.

Cars were wrapped around the old Macon Mall as people lined up to get fresh produce.

The Society of St. Andrew organizes events like “crops drops” and sends volunteers to get food from farms that are good to eat but aren’t pretty enough to sell.

This food is then shared with communities, organizations, and individuals who need it the most.

Angela Partain is the director of the program. She said it's time to put an end to hunger.

"I hope each family gets to receive some relief from their grocery bill this week," Partain said. "I want them to know that their community loves them."

Volunteers handed out produce from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. until all the food was gone.

In addition, to the food, the block party also included school supplies, bike giveaways and more.