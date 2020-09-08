Macon community members gather for Stop the Violence rally

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered for a Stop the Violence rally and resource fair off Montpelier Avenue.

Dozens of people packed the streets of Unionville in Macon for a Stop the Violence rally on Saturday.

The rally was part of a resource fair off Montpelier Avenue.

"It's too much killings of people who look just like me"

Rasheedah Caldwell came out because of the more than 30 homicides this year in Bibb county. She says there are to many "killings of people who look just like me."

"Our sons, our daughters, they are dying, and nobody is doing anything about it," Caldwell said.

She says she feels like people have to take a stand for people who are hurting.

"I got no choice but to do this. I'm scared to go outside, but I got this gun to protect me," she said. "We got to go inside, go inside of them, let them know what's going on. Let them know somebody really loves them."

The rally also educated people on voting, the census and other community issues.

Caldwell says she will continue to use her voice to hopefully bring an end to violence in Bibb County.

"I really believe it is going to take an effort from everybody in the community to come together, to do something about this," she said.