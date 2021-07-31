'We can start with one child': Macon community members hold Stop the Violence parade

Their goal was to come together with other groups and pray for the city and its residents

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, community members in Macon held a “Unity Stop the Violence” parade from the Macon Mall to the Covenant Life Cathedral Church.

They named Macon-Bibb Sheriff David Davis at the official grand marshal of the parade.

Attendees marched with a message of unity, peace, and love as they urged community members to be anti-violence.

“What we want Macon and Bibb County to understand, it's not just violence about one race, it's not one section or one area, we need to stop it completely. We need to stop it in the home, we need to stop it in the street,” said Covenant of Life Cathedral Church pastor Robert Hunnicutt

Organizers said their goal was to come together with other groups and pray for the city and its residents. They say gun violence has plagued our local communities.

“We want to let them know we can start with one child at home, then we can start with the neighborhood. We can start with a block, we can start with the community, we can start with the city, the county, and we're going to the state,” said parade organizer Queen Hayes.