MACON, Ga. — A Macon computer store owner is being held at the Bibb County jail after being found with child porn, according to a news release.

It says that the Bibb Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children investigators arrested Bradley Spiegel around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for sexual exploitation of children.

It was reported that a search warrant was obtained for Spiegel’s home. During the search, they found devices that belonged to him that contained videos and pictures of child porn, according to the release.

He was arrested and taken to jail, where he is charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Spiegel is the owner of Quality Computer Systems in Macon.

He is being held on a $38,700 bond. Anyone with additional information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Third Macon teen charged in Halloween burglary

Macon man wanted since July arrested for teaching kids how to fight rival gangs

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.