Macon concertgoers enjoy safe, socially-distanced show by country music star Martina McBride

The show started around 8 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium.

MACON, Ga. — Country music star Martina McBride visited Macon to put on a show Thursday night.

The auditorium did put COVID-19 protocols in place.

According to their website, staff was required wear face coverings, but that wasn't a requirement for concertgoers.

Instead, the venue encouraged guests to wear masks in public spaces like restrooms and concessions.

Elizabeth Kosh went to the show, and she said she's excited for live music to return but is taking precautions.

"We've got our masks. It's very important. Both of us are also vaccinated, and, obviously, hand washing, hand sanitizing -- it's still very important -- as much as social distancing they will allow," Kosh said.