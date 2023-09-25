'I mean it could add on anywhere from a couple days to a week': Thefts at Macon work sites causing construction delays

Nearly over a two-year period, a couple of construction sites have seen multiple burglaries and vandalism incidents.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Housing Authority has the mission of building units for families in need. That mission has become more of a challenge after a construction company has become the target for vandalism and burglaries according to project manager Josh Hester.

"I mean it could add on anywhere from a couple days to a week, to a month or so. It just depends on how many times they go into the same unit and the stuff we have to do," Hester said.

Hester is the project manager at the main street construction site in Macon. Over a two-year period, they’ve experienced multiple incidents of theft and vandalism.

"This past weekend they cut the gate in a couple places, broke into the office, stole all our power tools, they kicked over a bunch of A/C units, they stole an iPad. You know just a bunch of stuff out the office, cut open all of connexes, went through and rummaged things," Hester said.

This site has fences, locks, and cameras, but Hester described how it doesn’t stop people from breaking in.

"They’re breaking windows, kicking in doors, they cut the locks off this building right here, cut the gate, cut connexes, I mean any way that you could think to break into a building they’ll figure it out," Hester said.

On average it takes about 75 days to build a unit. Hester explained that the crew could come back to work and see its been vandalized.

"Spray painted all over the new appliances, kicked holes in the wall, stabbed holes in the walls. We’ve had some where they’ve jumped into the attic and cut all the wiring out of the attic," Hester said.

They’ve made reports to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and at this point, Hester said they’re just looking for help.