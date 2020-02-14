MACON, Ga. — One lucky Maconite is now $1M richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket.

According to a news release from the Georgia Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the P.K. Food Mart on Highway 49.

The winnings were claimed Wednesday, but the identity of the winner was not released.

Like many Georgia lottery winners over the past year and a half, they chose to remain anonymous.

According to Nia Roberts with Georgia Lottery, the General Assembly agreed in 2018 that people who win more than $250,000 can stay anonymous. State legislators said big-money winners can get put at risk from criminals when their names are released.

Roberts could not say how many winners since then have chosen to stay undercover.

She also said store owners earn a 6 percent commission on every lottery ticket they sell, but they don’t receive a bonus for winners.

If you’re hoping to have similar luck, the lottery says the million came from a 50X the Money scratcher and that $1 million is the top prize from that ticket.

Since its first year, the lottery has returned over $21 billion back to the state for education. The profits go towards programs like Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K program.

