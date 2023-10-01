Macon Cornhole League kicks off winter season

The top teams from each location qualify for an end-of-season city tournament, and those finishers then qualify for the Peach State Cornhole State Tournament

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — College football is over, which means there's no more tailgating at stadiums across Georgia, but cornhole is back!

Fall Line League manager Adam Lucas says it's the biggest season so far.

They'll have around 38 teams each week.

The top teams from each location qualify for an end-of-season city tournament, and those finishers then qualify for the Peach State Cornhole State Tournament with teams from across the state.

"This is definitely our biggest season so far. I've got 38 teams this season, so it equals about 90 players a week," Lucas said.