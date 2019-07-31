MACON, Ga. — Many of us know the game of cornhole as a tailgating pastime, but some Central Georgians decided to dedicate their very own league to the game.

Every Tuesday, 14 teams have been meeting at the Society Garden in Ingleside Village for some friendly competition.

Macon's Peach State Cornhole League has been in action for almost a year, and now, players are wrapping up their eight-week summer season.

"The first seven weeks determine your seating and then after that we have a tournament at the final eighth week," says league manager Brian Atkins. "It's just about meeting new people, connecting, and making new friends."

The league welcomes all players, no matter their skill level. Winning teams also have a shot at going on to win a state cornhole tournament.

"It's amazing how many friends you make out here," says cornhole player Eddie Atkins. "It's just a lot of fun. It's cheaper and not as frustrating as golf."

Even though the league's summer season is wrapping up, you still have time. The league's fall season starts August 27. For more information, click here.