Macon county flood waters receding, shelter now closing

On Tuesday, residents braced for flooding of the Flint River. Now, the flood waters are receding.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, residents of Macon County were preparing for the Flint river flood waters due to severe weather.

On Friday, the flood waters are receding in Macon County.

According to Macon County EMA director Roy Yoder, the county will close it’s shelter at the Macon County High School on Monday, April 3.

Wednesday, there was a volunteer evacuation of residents of Montezuma's Peach Tree Village mobile home park on Industrial Blvd.

The flooding impacted nearly 95 people from 28 units. Yoder says the river got to 22.22 feet .

Yoder says the evacuation was a safety measure as they were told the water would rise to about 25 feet.

That would have caused serious property damage.

Yoder says damage is minimal at this time .

This time, only five mobile homes received water right up to the floors, but not into the units.

Yoder says the safety measures also included shutting off water by the trail park management.