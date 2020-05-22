MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Charges are pending against a Macon County man who shot at first responders working a medical call.

According to Montezuma Police Chief Eric Finch, Macon County EMS and first responders were called to a home in the 600-block of Dooly Street Friday afternoon.

When they approached the home, shots were fired at them, Finch says.

Officers from the police department then responded to an active shooter situation and deployed the Special Response Team.

Team members entered the home and arrested Jimmy Spradley Jr.

Finch says Spradley has a history of mental illness and he was taken to the Medical Center in Macon.

Charges are pending against Spradley, though Finch could not say what they would be.

"I am glad that none of our first responders were injured in this incident. It goes to show how dangerous this job is,” he said. “I want to personally thank the Macon County Sheriff Department, Oglethorpe Police Department, and Ideal Police Department for assisting us."

