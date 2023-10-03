Macon County man charged with arson and trespassing after house goes up in flames

In a release by the Fire Commission, they say the man was watching the house burn from across the street.

IDEAL, Ga. — 28-year-old Michael Mitchell from Macon County has been charged with trespassing and arson after a home was set ablaze on September 20th.

In a release by the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, they say that just after 7:45 a.m. a firefighter from the Ideal Volunteer Fire Department was driving on Hoke Smith Avenue when he spotted a house on fire.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, they found Mr. Mitchell watching the fire from a short distance away,” said Commissioner King. “Upon interview, investigators learned the suspect had been residing in the vacant structure for approximately one month. Mr. Mitchell admitted to using pans with paper and cooking grease as a light source, which ultimately caused the fire.”