Macon County Schools to go completely virtual for two weeks

Masks are also required for all students, faculty and staff effective immediately.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — The Macon County School System is going completely virtual for two weeks starting August 16.

According to the school systems Facebook page, this will last until August 27.

Macon County schools started back on August 3, according to their website.

Chromebooks are being checked out to support virtual learning.

According to the post, you should check with your child's school for more information.