MONTEZUMA, Ga. — One county in Central Georgia is continuing their tradition with honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

The Macon County branch of the NAACP is holding a "Ride of Honor" commemorative caravan to mark the civil rights leader's birthday, Monday, January 18.

People can enjoy singing, inspirational speakers, and prayer during the event.

Jeneverlyn Tookes, President of the NAACP in Macon County, says they still have a ways to go to bring King's dream to pass.

"Many of us, we still have a dream, we are living in the dream. Also, so we have come a long way, but we're not there yet," Tookes said.