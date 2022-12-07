Macon couple calling on community to donate bottles of water for 'Operation Summer Hydration'

This initiative is a way for Maconites to lend a hand to those in need.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple is calling on the folks in town to Operation Summer Hydration.

They want to offer cold water to people in Macon-Bibb who may not be able to get their own.

James Brown and his wife Angela started this operation to give people in the community an opportunity to give back to one another.

Residents can participate by purchasing a case of water, and it will be distributed on days when there's hot weather.

Brown says he hopes all that can and will help someone in need.

"Water is a life liquid," James says.

"Everybody [and] everything needs water. That's why God has to water his earth sometimes because everything needs water to continue to exist and continue to live."

Brown says they gave away 500 bottles the first week, and they hope to give away 10,000 by the end of summer.

If you would like to help Operation Summer Hydration, you can reach the Browns at (478) 353-2246.