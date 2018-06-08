A Macon couple plans to auction a home and use that money for a website to inspire kids.

Sabrina Burse spoke to the couple who say funds will also go to school resource officers to help at-risk youth.

David Crawford and Nancy Thornton are getting their Macon home ready for a buyer. Crawford says he hopes the new owner puts more work into the home.

The couple says after the house is off their hands, that money will go back towards a children's website called "Heroes 4 Kids." Children can watch motivational videos from professional athletes and people in the community.

"The payout for us is different -- it's in the heart, it's in the mind, and in the soul. The monetary payout is for somebody else," said Crawford.

After the site is complete, Crawford says anyone can donate money to fund school resource officers and create more videos.

"To help drive this concept with at-risk kids to the website and what we are doing," said Crawford.

Crawford says all the work that's being done in the house, including ripping out some of the tiling, is an investment for the kids. The couple says the website will cost over $1 million and they hope to have it complete within a year.

"Having a mentor that they can easily access is going to make a huge difference," said Thornton.

The couple says the tools used break down part of the house will eventually build a community.

The couple says they will start the silent auction for the home August 15th.

© 2018 WMAZ