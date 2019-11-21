MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple is in jail on charges of meth possession after deputies were called to their home for an argument.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 500-block of Wilderness Drive around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday.

When they got to the house, they spoke to 46-year-old Lori Waters and 50-year-old Jimmy Waters.

It was reported to deputies that the two were arguing about not having money to go to rehab.

The release says Jimmy told deputies that Lori had meth in an open box near the bed -- both of them denied it was their drugs.

They were arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with meth possession. Jimmy was also wanted on a warrant in Floyd County.

Both are being held on a $9,100 bond. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

