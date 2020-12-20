Macon couple holds annual 'Project Giving' family adoption event, gives out over 500 gifts

This year marks the 20th year Dr. Slade and his wife Toni have held the event.

MACON, Ga. — With just a few days until Christmas, one Macon couple is doing their part to spread Christmas cheer throughout Central Georgia.

This year marks the 20th year of Dr. Lance Slade and his wife, Toni Slade's "Project Giving" family adoption event.

Every year they pick a day to deliver hundreds of gifts to families that are in need, they find these families through the Central Georgia School system.

Those families are then paired up with people in the community.

The couple and dozens of children in the community delivered over 500 gifts today.

They say this is exactly what Christmas is all about.

"This is our favorite time of the year. Especially this day, because those kids and us, when we deliver the gifts, we are not just delivering presents. We are bringing the love of Jesus Christ to them. It is absolutely our most favorite thing to do, because it brings meaning to the holidays," Toni said.