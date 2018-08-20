A Macon man is stepping away from his law practice to launch a new retail business named ‘Worthwhile Pursuits.’

Bryan Scott bonds with his family over their newest product, a game called ‘Find Me Funzy the Fox.’

“It felt like God was leading me to pursue this. It’s been about 8.5 years but we got it going and here we are,” said Scott.

It’s a 7-day hide and seek game for all ages that comes with a book and a Funzy the Fox stuffed animal.

Parents hide the fox somewhere in the house and their kids find it based on the clues from a riddle in the book.

With three kids of his own, Scott says teamwork made the dream work.

His children Avery, Brynn and Asa all had a hand with helping their father create the game.

"We learned a lot," Avery said.

"You realize how much detail goes into everything," Brynn said.

"It's been great having them with us during this journey because we’ve been able to run things by them, ideas by them, get their thoughts and feedback. It's wonderful because we're able to get a kids' perspective," Scott said.

His son Asa remembers his favorite memory of finding Funzy.

"I like the dress up page the most, because I remember we walked into the bathroom and then Funzy was sitting there, and I think he had a pair of my underway on him," Asa said.

The game went officially on sale July 17, and Scott's wife Jen remembers that day as an emotional one.

"Bryan is an attorney to the world around us, everybody thinks that's all he's doing, but we know that he's got this other business that he's been building on the side for years, and it's just about to go public. There was such a feeling of relief that we didn't have to hide it anymore," she said.

The game is on sale for $20.

You can buy it on the company's website here, or you can pick one up in Macon by calling 478-477-0016.

