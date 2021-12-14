Macon crews fight fires of 3 houses, investigators believe intentionally-set

Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards says all three houses were vacant. As of now, they have no witnesses, and no one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards says eight units are at the scene of three house fires near Eisenhower Parkway.

Edwards says the homes are in walking distance of each other on Central Avenue, Ell Street, and Daley Street.

He says they got the first call around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. 30 minutes later, they got a call about another house fire, and minutes after the second call, they got a call about a third house fire.

Chief Edwards says two investigators are on scene. They believe the house fires were intentionally set.

Edwards says all three houses were vacant. As of now, they have no witnesses, and no one was hurt.