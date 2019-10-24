MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was arrested Sunday and charged after he was allegedly removing copper wire from Macon’s Crystal Lake apartments.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a suspicious person call at 1000 Crystal Lake Circle, building 2500 on Sunday.

When they got to the scene, security told them a man was inside the building.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Gregory Williams, was removing copper wire from the building, according to the release.

While deputies were detaining Williams, they found he had a pistol in his pocket.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with burglary, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is being held on a $14,150 bond.

MORE ON CRYSTAL LAKE

Crystal Lake Apartments on the market with $8.5 million asking price

'I can't deny him a jury trial if he wants one:' Crystal Lake owner headed to state court

Troubled history: A timeline of problems at Crystal Lake Apartments

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.