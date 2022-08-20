Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community

Sheriff Terry Deese says they did this to let the kids know the officers care about them and want to help them.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments.

In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died.

They decided to come together with the Macon DA's office to host an event for families.

The student resource officers wanted to do something for the community.

Peach County Sheriffs Office, the fire department, and Fort Valley Police held a cookout for the community.

Sheriff Terry Deese says they did this to let the kids know the officers care about them and want to help them.

"This is a community problem. It's not something law enforcements can solve by our self. We got to change the environment. The sad part is we got young people who growing up here that think this is normal. It's normal to hear shots in the middle of the night, to see ambulances and people crying, and that's not normal. We've got to change this environment," Deese said.

However, the District Attorney was not at the cookout, and chief assistant of the DA's office Cindy Adams was there instead.

She says they are working with mental health providers to provide resources to the children in Peach, Crawford, and Bibb County.