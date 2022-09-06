Macon DA discusses initiatives to 'change the face of justice'

DA Anita Howard talked about some new initiatives she's bringing to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb's district attorney held a news conference Thursday to talk about new initiatives and new projects that she says will help "change the face of justice."

Anita Howard spoke at Macon's Grand Opera House, where she also presented statistics like the amount of jury trials and indicted cases they've had over the past year.

Howard also talked about some new programs like the Camp Hope program that help youth who suffer from the aftermath of domestic abuse, sexual misconduct, and other crimes.

Howard says the community is missing hope and she wants everyone to pull together and help her reach out to those in need.

"You are the voices in the community," Howard says. "I'm asking you to serve as ambassadors to take this information back to your congregation [and] to your communities."