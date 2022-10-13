'They say it takes a village': Macon dance studio celebrates 15 years

The owner started the program as a place for kids to use their talents for something good.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon dance studio is celebrating a decade and a half of performing arts.

Terra Hitchcock is the owner and director of Kali Dance Studio for the Arts on Second Street in downtown Macon.

The program has been dancing up a storm for 15 years now.

"They say it takes a village." Hitchcock says. "So, I'm just part of that village to help raise those kids."

Hitchcock says she started the studio because she noticed a void, and she wanted the youth to have something positive to take part in.

She hopes that after 15 years people can see how important art is.

"Art is actually everywhere." Hitchcock says. "Even when you walk outside. It builds self-esteem and confidence. You can't escape it."

Hitchcock says the celebration of their 15 year legacy is set to be held at Emerson at Plum (543 Plum St. in Macon) on Sunday, October 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Bibb-County superintendent Dr. Dan Simms is set to be a guest speaker.

Admissions is $35 per person.

For more information, you can email kalidancestudio15@gmail.com.