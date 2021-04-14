Macon dance studio hopes to help women cope with anxiety, mental health concerns

The program seeks to uplift women who deal with anxiety or who simply need a friend to talk to.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon dance studio is offering women a new way to help with their mental health.

Closet Freaks Studios now has a free talk session called "Closet Talk." The program seeks to uplift women who deal with anxiety or who simply need a friend to talk to.

The sessions allow women to speak confidentially and hear feedback from other women that may be dealing with similar issues. They'll hold one-hour sessions every 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month at 4:30 p.m.

Studio owner Lanise Floyd says she hopes the sessions will help bring healing to those who participate.

"Make sure that once the ladies enter into the closet that all of that baggage that they've carried around for so long, I hope and pray that they're able to leave that inside of the closet so once they walk out, they're a new woman, they feel confident," Floyd said.