MACON, Ga. — For some, time springing forward and having more daylight is a convenience.

"I love it. I get long days. I get a chance to work in my yard, in my garden longer," Barbara Taylor said.

"I actually like the fact that my son gets to play outside longer now. They get out of school around three and we get home around 5 and now he's able to play outside when we get home before he does his homework," mother and realtor Cierra Johnson said.

For others, it doesn't make much of a difference in their routines.

"I'm totally indifferent to it because I have a regular schedule due to work," Mike Smith said.

The senate bill passed back on March 2 and now, it's in the process of being reviewed by the House of Representatives. If passed through both, the Secretary of State will place it on the ballot in November's presidential election.

According to the referendum, the three ballot options would be:

Continuing to switch between standard and daylight saving time twice a year Not switching time at all Keeping daylight saving time year-round

Voters would have a chance to choose only one.

So far, people are on the fence about it.

"No, I don't like that. I like daylight saving time," Taylor said.

"I think we should keep it exactly the way that it is," Johnson said.

For now, time will still move forward as usual at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

If voters choose to get rid of daylight saving, Georgia would be one of three states in the country. The other two states are Arizona and Hawaii.

There are two dozen other states who also have some type of legislation on daylight saving time right now.

RELATED: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: March 6-8

RELATED: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.