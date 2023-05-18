Macon dentist speaks on long career as he celebrates 40 years on the job

Dr. Jimmy Cassidy says when he retires, he hopes he's remembered with as much love and respect as the man who showed him what dentistry is all about.

MACON, Ga. — "Family" is word you hear a lot, and some of us are blessed to have that type of situation at work, but Cassidy Dental Associates takes it to a new level.

Dr. Jimmy Cassidy's dad James started the practice nearly 70 years ago.

Jimmy went to school to become a math teacher.

Then, he went out on a couple of home visits with his father.

"Time and time and time again, I couldn't believe how much these people loved my father. I'm thinking, 'I got to have some of this,'" Dr. Jimmy said about his dad.

He went back to school and just celebrated 40 years in the business.

He followed in his dad's footsteps in every way possible.

"This is my dad's appointment book from 1954," he said lovingly holding a book.

The working family tree got larger on College Street.

Jimmy's son James III is a dentist.

"We have a good time. My mom has to come in and remind us this is not a fraternity house," James said chuckling.

Charlie, his other son, is the lab technician, and his wife Wendy keeps the books.

"We're very blessed and lucky," Wendy said.

The words "I love you" ring out a good bit in the office, but they're not confined to the Cassidys.

"She said, 'You tell people you love them every day and they tell it to you, and everyone is doing that here,'" Jimmy said.

When he retires, he hopes he's remembered with as much love and respect as the man who showed him what dentistry is all about.