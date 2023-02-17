'How much of a difference it can make in peoples lives': Macon dentist provides free services monthly

For more than 10 years, a Macon native and Mercer grad has served the community through dentistry.

Dr. Samer Othman started his own practice 'Advanced Dental Arts' almost a decade ago. He says he fell in love with dentistry after he shadowed his childhood dentist.



"How much of a difference it can make in peoples lives. You're a dentist it seems like a bit of a drab profession. But, I love what I do," Othman said.



Othman grew up in Macon, and attended Stratford Academy. Then he went to Mercer and got his doctorate in dental surgery at Howard. In 2014, he decided to come back home and start his own practice.

"There's a big population in Macon that simply can't afford comprehensive dentistry. When they do start having an issues like a toothache or an abscess. What ends up happening is they end up in the emergency room," He said.

Othman now serves on the board of the Macon volunteer clinic giving back to the community one Friday a month.



"My was is through dentistry. I feel like that's what I am good at. That's the best way I can give back to it. But there are so many other ways that people can do it, and it doesn't necessarily have to be in the most obvious way," He said.

He encourages anyone who needs help to seek it out.



"There are really extraordinary people in our community that are willing to help. You just have to reach out. I know it's intimidating. No one every looks forward to going to the dentist," Othman said.

"Anyway shape or form we can make Macon a better place. It is a better place but we can make it better," Othman said.

Next year Othman plans to celebrate 'Advanced Dental Arts' 10th anniversary.

offering free dental services to anyone in Central Georgia from January 15th through the 26th. Appointments are required and limited.

If you're interested in scheduling an appointment, you can call (478) 207-6939.