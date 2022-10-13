Saving your sweet tooth: Macon dentist says how Halloween candy affects your teeth

Dr. Sheila Shah says sour candies are the worst and chocolates are the best for your smile.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is an excuse to eat all your favorite sweets, like chocolates, gummies, candy corn, and so many other treats!

However, parents like Cheyenne Bennett say they are being mindful of the candy they buy.

Bennett says she chooses candies based on her kids age.

"What's easy for them to eat; what's safe for them to eat," she says

Food allergies and dye are another thing she keeps in mind.

"The colors of the candy, I know that a lot of parents just from bringing snacks in to day cares are concerned with the colors," Bennett adds.

When going out on Halloween, they hope to pick up some favorites.

"My husbands favorite would be Reese's, and I really like Kit-Kats. The kids are probably leaning towards the suckers and sour stuff," she says.

But while you're out collecting candy, you don't want to forget about your teeth.

Dr. Sheila Shah with Macon Smiles reminds people to also consider texture and ingredients.

"The worst candies are the ones that are acidic," says Dr. Shah.

She says sour candies like Sour Patch Kids are not good on your teeth.

"The PH of them is very low, so you also get a sugar and an acid bath to your teeth so it's a double hit," she adds.

After sour candy, you should watch out for sticky candy like candy corn.

"Ones that are sticky and cling to the teeth are bad because they'll sit in there and give a longer exposure to sugar," she said.

If you love chocolate you're in luck, because Dr. Shah says those are best. She specifically recommends dark chocolate.

"Any that clear the mouth quickly and that don't cling, those would be your better options," she states.

Any non-stick candy is your best bet.

Once you've eaten your candy, you cant forget to brush. If you cant get to the bathroom, she says you can take a bottle water and swish the liquid around in your mouth and swallow.

And, after spooky season is over with and you've had your fill of sweets, Macon Smiles will take your leftovers.

This is their 14th year of what they call their 'Halloween Candy Buy Back'.

"We'll pay them a dollar a pound as an incentive to bring us their candy. They'll actually be donating it because they'll be donating it to operation shoe box," Shah says.

In addition to the money, kids will get a light-up tooth brush and coupons to McAllister's Deli, Macon Pizza Company, and Buffalo Café.

One lucky kid will even win a gift card to El Sombrero on Forsyth Road.

All candy is donated to "Operation Shoebox" and sent to troops overseas.

This year, the dentists office hopes to collect 100 pounds of candy.

If you want to donate your leftover candy, there are two opportunities in November: one on the 1st-3rd and again during the 7th-10th.

You can drop the candy off from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at their location on Zebulon Road.