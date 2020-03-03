MACON, Ga. — The Macon District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that they've filed complaints against three west Macon hotels they say are "centers of frequent criminal activity."

In a news release, the office says they want a judge to declare each hotel a public nuisance and take further action against them.

The complaints stem from Operation Extended Stay, which was a collaborative investigation between the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More than 20 people were arrested in that drug investigation.

The complaints were filed in Bibb County Superior Court regarding the following hotel companies, locations, and owners:

Castlestone LLC - America’s Best Inn and Suites (4991 Harrison Road), owned by Nitin Shah.

The Patel Company Inc. - America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive), owned by Chinton Patel

Hira Rashmi Hotels Group Inc. - Econo Lodge Hotel (4709 Chambers Road), owned by Dilip Thakkar.

All hotels are within five to 10 minutes of each other near I-475 and Eisenhower Parkway.

The release says the complaints allege the owners are allowing their hotels to be more than just an annoyance to the public; they're allowing them to be a threat to public health and safety.

The release says the hotels are "well-known centers of frequent criminal activity" that includes theft, robbery, and human and drug trafficking.

There's been 46 individual incidents, investigations, or arrests at the hotels, according to the office.

