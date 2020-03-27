MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke says they are seeing roughly twice the amount of protective order applications amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He says, "We know, just from past experiences and what's going on right now, that sheltering in place and other types of stressors make bad situations worse."

Crisis Line & Safe House workers may be working from home, but Cooke says the resources are still there for victims.

"Crisis Line & Safe House has for years protected victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and they're still continuing to do that during this pandemic crisis."

They are providing digital counseling and still answering calls on the hotline remotely. The safe house is also still taking in victims for shelter.

Cooke says taking shelter at home during COVID-19, may not be helpful for some.

"If you add economic pressures, and you add new stressors from new schedules, new ways of living, if you add that to an already-volatile relationship things, only get worse. "

Cooke says it's important for victims to know they can still be protected.

"Even though we're under a judicial state of emergency, courts are still hearing protective orders. Those hearings are still going forward because they are emergencies. We're still going to help them and when the courts reopen, we're going to get justice for them."

If you're interested in helping domestic violence victims Cooke says to make monetary donations to Crisis Line & Safe House on their website.

The Crisis Line has a new mobile number while people are working from home. That number is 478- 258- 9870.

You can also contact them through the Facebook page, and through their website.

