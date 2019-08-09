MACON, Ga. — The Macon Dog Park is one of Courtney Fendt's favorite places to visit during her free time.

"We come to the dog park every weekend, either Saturday or Sunday. It is the best park around that we've been told. It's the only one we come to," Fendt said.

She says it hasn't been the same since heavy storms in July destroyed the two bridges that connect one side of the park to the other.

"Since the bridges have been out, you have to either maneuver across the water or there was a little spot down here that the dogs used -- that has water running over it, but it's a little bit on the slippery side," Fendt said.

Robert Walker with Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation says they're working to get it fixed.

"Right now we're getting some contractors to give us some quotes on replacing bridges -- that's not something we do in house. So we replaced those bridges as well as replaced some areas of fencing," Walker said.

Once they get the quotes, Walker aims for construction to finish around October.

"They would construct a new bridge here. Two new bridges from the ground up. The steel beams are still in place that the bridges actually sat on, so they'll just build the bridges on the beams that are there," Walker said.

Fendt says the sooner the better.

"I just want to encourage Macon to get these bridges fixed quickly, because it is an eye sore at the park," Fendt said.

Walker says the heavy rain back in July flooded the park's storm drain which caused the bridges to detach from the foundation.

