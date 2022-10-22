Macon Dog Park hosts 'Puppy Bowl' event

Dogs of all shapes and sizes came together to play ball.

MACON, Ga. — While the Georgia Bulldogs didn't have a chance to play today, some Macon dogs sure did.

The Macon Dog Park held its 'Puppy Bowl' on Saturday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes came together to play ball.

Some owners even dressed their furry friends in their favorite team's jersey.

It wasn't just an event for the pups... it was for the owners too!

There was music, a food truck, a photo booth, games and more.

The bowl ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and was a fun day for owners and pets alike.