MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed man robbed a Dollar General Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the location at 3716 Houston Avenue,

It says a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the registers.

Once he got an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away towards the Colonial Terrace apartments across the street.

The man was in all black and was wearing a ski mask with a skull on it.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

