MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested four people Sunday for two robberies at two separate Macon dollar stores.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two males with their faces covered robbed a Bloomfield Road Dollar General and a Houston Avenue Family Dollar at gunpoint Sunday morning, within 30 minutes of each other. The office says they then used a getaway driver.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were able to identify the suspects through store surveillance footage.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, deputies then searched one address on the 3800 block of Napier Avenue and two addresses on the 1000-block of Sylvian Drive for the suspects, the release says.

The sheriff's office says they arrested one 16-year-old boy and his mom, 37-year-old Quantisha Trinita Sanders, at the Napier Avenue address.

Deputies also arrested another 16-year-old boy and his brother, 27-year-old Onkendiah Rodney Hightower, at the Sylvian Drive address.

The release says during the searches, a "large amount" of money and clothes the suspects wore during the robberies were found.

Both 16-year-old boys were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center and are charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Hightower is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of obstruction of a peace officer. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Sanders is charged with obstruction of a peace officer. She's being held on $1,300 bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

