MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are asking for your help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Dollar Tree store on Eisenhower Parkway Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two teens came into the Dollar Tree and were recognized by a clerk as having shoplifted there before. When the clerk tried to make them leave, one of the teens pulled out a gun. They then took bags of chips, candy, and drinks before running behind the store.

The release says one the store employees was walking to work and one teen pointed his gun at the person before running off.

No one was hurt.

Just before noon Thursday, Bibb deputies arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Dailan Makkari Alston. Alston was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.

Alston is the teen seen on the left in the photo.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

