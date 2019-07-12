MACON, Ga. — Wendy Barnard is the property manager at the Lamar Lofts, the business who won last year's Merry & Bright storefront contest, but she says this year, they went a different route.

"We had a gingerbread house, we had candy around, lots of snow, and really enjoyed making it something that would appeal to adults and kids alike," says Barnard.

"This year's theme, we went with a vintage Christmas shop," she says.

With some elements from last year, like the tree and fake snow, there's also new with antique toys.

"Those were actually my husband's when he was a kid and so those are from the 1960s, but it's interesting to me how things that were made back then are true vintage and antique now, and have lasted this long," Barnard says.

But Barnard knows there's some stiff competition this year. One is right up the street at Daphne's 525, who came in second place last year.

"Winter Candyland. The reason we chose that is because we not only have customers who are women adults, we also have children," says owner Aprill Maxwell.

Maxwell says she's on a mission for first place this time around, and she thinks they have what it takes to win. "They said creativity, and if you're ever looking for creativity in downtown Macon, we've got that."

The display has candies hanging above and a Candyland board on the walls. The display also wraps around to multiple windows, and Maxwell says she's ready to dethrone the Lamar Lofts.

"I look forward to everyone celebrating our win," says Maxwell.

Voting continues until December 12, the winner of the competition will be announced on December 14.

