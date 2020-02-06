MACON, Ga. — Central Georgians are still talking about issues that sparked protests over the weekend and some are gathering for demonstrations of their own.

Adam Booze-Hall is one of many people who said they met in downtown Macon to protest for justice on Monday.

"Today, we are doing peaceful protesting and activism for the brutal killings of George Floyd and the other people within communities of color," said Booze-Hall.

Booze-Hall said he and other people are living in fear and want to change that. He was joined with organizer Brandon Jackson who said he wants to stop seeing people's lives taken away so soon.

"We're protesting against all violence --all police violence, all-colored violence, all gang violence -- any kind of violence that we can stop, we are going to try to stop. Our main goal is to stop the violence in Macon Georgia before the violence gets even worse here," said Jackson.

More than two dozen people, including children, held signs and chanted for change. Among the crowd was Artivins Thorpe who said he was disappointed to see protests turn to riots in some parts of the country.

"Overall, the fact that someone lost their life and they're just tearing up and burning their cities, that was just heartbreaking," said Thorpe.

Booze-Hall explained what he hopes people will learn from the protests.

"All murder is wrong, whether it's an officer that's killed us or we've killed one of our own," said Booze-Hall.

Protesters say they will continue to protest every day this week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED: 'I am outraged': DC Episcopal bishop condemns Trump church visit

RELATED: Tear gas used to clear out peaceful protesters before Trump surprise church visit

RELATED: 'Hate just hides': Biden vows to take on systemic racism

RELATED: 'We really need to come together': Central Georgia leaders react after peaceful protest

RELATED: Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest

RELATED: Community, faith leaders gather for peaceful demonstration and prayer in downtown Macon

RELATED: Peaceful Kennesaw protesters confront controversial shop owner; end it with a handshake

RELATED: Louisville man seen protecting officer during protest shares his voice while fighting for justice

RELATED: Saturday night's protests looked different from Friday night's in Atlanta

RELATED: Protesters start fires near White House

RELATED: Reports: Trump taken to bunker as protesters gathered outside the White House Friday

RELATED: Atlanta Protests | Gov. Kemp extends State of Emergency statewide and through next weekend

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.