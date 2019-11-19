MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews were out early Tuesday morning fighting a home fire.

The home is located on Elpis Avenue, which is just off Mercer University Drive.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department got the call around 4 a.m.

Macon-Bibb Fire Captain Michael Williamson says when they got there, flames and smoke were coming out of the left side of the house.

He said the person who lives there was not at home at the time.

An investigator is out at the home right now trying to figure out what caused the fire.

