Macon Easter egg hunt business provides holiday fun for families

MACON, Georgia — A new Easter egg business will be making its debut this weekend.
E&J Eggs is a new business that makes celebrating Easter a little easier on parents.
The two friends who started the business hide eggs Friday and Saturday night before Easter for egg hunts.
E&J Eggs will stuff and hide 25 candy-filled eggs for $30 or 50 eggs for $50.
Co-owner Josh Wilson talked about why they created the company for the special holiday.
"Kids love to hunt eggs. Also, they like to find eggs that have candy in them," Wilson said, "So we decided to come up with a business idea to provide an opportunity for parents to hire us to stuff eggs, to go to their house either the Friday night before Easter of the Saturday night before Easter, hide however many eggs they would like."
Wilson says they only have 20 spots left. Those interested can call 334-449-8567.