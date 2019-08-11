MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond after a shooting at a north Macon EconoLodge on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Timothy Brown checked himself in at Coliseum Northside with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators spoke with Brown and say that he was involved in an incident at the motel on Holiday Drive where someone was shot in the face.

Brown was arrested and taken to jail where he is charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

