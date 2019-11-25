MACON, Ga. — Over the last 20 years, many retailers and restaurants have "abandoned" the Eisenhower Parkway area in Macon, leaving behind blight. Shops like Media Play, K-Mart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Marshall's, and Old Navy have moved to other parts of town or moved out entirely.

But there is a group of business owners along Eisenhower Parkway working to improve the looks of the corridor and trying to bring business back.

Jaime Arnold serves as the Executive Director for the Eisenhower Business Improvement District or EBID.

"We have vacant spots obviously and we're looking to fill those," Arnold said.

The EBID is made up of business owners along the Eisenhower Parkway Corridor, who pay an added property tax to fund improvements in the area. They're hoping to attract more shoppers and businesses alike with the projects.

"What we're doing is we're hoping to draw cars, not just from our local community, but also travelers, get them to stop, shop, dine, and play in this area," Arnold said.

The group's most recent beautification project was to add flowers and shrubs along the I-475 exit and more light along the road at night.

They used some of the money to purchase 29 new light poles for the area. The electricity to power those lights will payed for by the city.

"When you make it safe, and you bust this perception that it's an area that's going downhill, it can really turn the place around," Arnold said.

Arnold said they're working on a new marketing campaign to draw more people in.

Arnold said the EBID was started with a petition. They needed approval from more than half of the business owners in the area. She said the EBID was passed in 2015, and they'll need to start another petition and have a new vote in June 2021.

