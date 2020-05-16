MACON, Ga. — The school year has come to a close and students are moving on to the next grade level.

On Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a drive-thru ceremony was held to promote fifth graders on to the next level.

The school held a short ceremony before the drive thru started up. Fifth graders received their certificates along with gifts, like Wendy's gift cards, for their hard work.

Some students were awarded trophies for going the extra mile during the school year.

The school's principal says this is not how they imaged they would show love to students, but they wanted to make the best of the situation.

"The staff was very emotional about today. Our parents were emotional and our students were emotional. I think it was especially hard because we could not embrace our kids and really celebrate them the way we wanted to, the way we should have, had COVID-19 not been a reality," principal Suzan Watkins said.

100 fifth graders were promoted to middle school at Saturday's ceremony.

