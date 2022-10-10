'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims

Macon-Bibb set a record for homicides in a year. It now stands at 56 with a little less than three months left in the year.

MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend-- Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year.

The non-profit organization 'Cure Violence' held a balloon release paying tribute to those lives lost.



The event was part of the organization's 'peace week' initiative.

One mother Tonora Jones lost her 14 year old daughter almost seven years ago to gun violence.



"It's a pain that never goes away. She was at home just lying on the sofa around Christmas time and my house was shot up," Jones said.



For Tonora Jones it was her daughter who died from gun violence. For Jordan Young it was his two older brothers both killed in the last two years.

"I'm feeling the same pain as my mom but it hurt her even more," Young said.



The group 'Cure Violence' held this balloon release featuring music and a pastor in the hopes of bringing unity to the city.

Young wishes to see more people his age come out and support each other.



"Folks my age be too much worrying about other stuff going on. They be in their phones, gangs," Young said.



Faye Alexander lost her son to gun violence, "I don't believe we'll ever be able to stop killings. But, I do believe that we can slow them down and on top of that I hope we can just bring families together young people together," Alexander said.

Frank Dixon works as a resource specialist for cure violence.

He says their mission is a three step approach-- detect, interrupt, and change social norms. Dixon says events like this help people feel whole again.



"But when we bring the different families together it puts a different face like oh I didn't you suffered from this oh I didn't know this happened to your family. So, we get the dialogue to build support systems," Dixon said.

"We have to continue to pray and support one another and also support these young kids because we are losing too many too fast," Jones said.

Tuesday for peace week the organization will have a resource fair from 2pm to 6pm at Jefferson Long park. If you're interested in any events 'Cure Violence' is hosting this week. Here is the full list:

Resource Fair at Jefferson Long Park on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m

Mind, Body and Soul Walk and Meditation at Brown's Mount on Oct. 12 meeting at 1847 1st Ave. at 2 p.m.

Living History Walk starting at 1847 1st Ave on Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Movie in the Park at Jefferson Long Park at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Black Panther.

Tail Gate Party on Oct. 15 from 12-7 p.m. at Jefferson Long Park.