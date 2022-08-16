Family of murder victim files lawsuit against Macon convenience store

Former District Attorney David Cooke is representing the family in the lawsuit.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon family says illegal gambling and a lack of security caused a fatal shooting at an east Macon story last year.

In April 2021, Greg Watkins was shot and killed outside the Quick Serve store on Emery Highway. The Watkins family has filed a wrongful death suit against the store owners for negligence and racketeering.

They say the gambling machines at the store led to robberies and violence there. They claim the owners did not do enough to stop it.

They filed the lawsuit last week in Bibb County Superior Court. Former District Attorney David Cooke is representing Watkins' family.

Since Watkin's death, the Quick Serve has been the site of another shooting last July that left a man in critical condition, a homicide in February and an armed robbery two weeks ago.

We called the Quick Serve but could not reach the staff or owners for comment.