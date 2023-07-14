'He doesn't know what he took from me': Macon family reacts to arrest in son's death

22-year-old Shamar Robinson was arrested in connection to the death of 26-year-old Donmeico Flowers, who was shot and killed in April.

MACON, Ga. — The Flowers family has been mourning since last July when their youngest son, Hakeem, was shot and killed.

10 months later, in April, Hakeem's oldest brother, 26-year-old Domenico Flowers met the same fate.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office this week arrested Shamar Robinson who's charged with murder in Donmeico's death.

The Flowers family says the arrest was good news, but will never make up for their losses.

Watching T.V. after a long day is common.

However, Edward Flowers says he uses it to distract himself from reality.

“I just miss him,” Flowers says.

He's talking about his oldest son, 26-year-old Donmeico.

“I miss how he used to call me every day. I always told him that I was his best friend and he was my best friend,” he says.

Three months ago, Donmeico was shot and killed.

The Bibb Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call of a fight at 1031 Hall Street. Donmeico was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My brother called me and said 'Donmeico been shot.’ I said, 'Nah, Donmeico ain’t been shot.'"

It wasn't until he went to identify his son's body…

“When I seen him on the table, I knew my baby was gone. I knew he was gone and dead,” Flowers says.

Just 10 months earlier, another one of Flowers’ sons, 16-year-old Hakeem, was also shot and killed.

“When this happened with both of those boys, it broke my brother. He's not the person he used to be at all,” Flower’s sister, Angela Jackson says.

Jackson has been there since the start.

“I remember when they both were born, and I remember when they both died,” she says.

Jackson says both were good people. That they were both fathers, helpful, kind, and stayed out of trouble.

“Before you touch a gun, you think about taking people's life,” she says. “I wouldn't wish this on no one, and I mean no one."

22 year- old Shamar Robinson was arrested in connection to the death of Donmeico.

“I went to his picture and told him, I said, 'Donmeico, they got him. They got who killed you.’”

The family says they're relieved...

“But it's not enough,” Jackson says. “They need to feel what my brother felt.”

“He doesn't know what he took from me. My sons were taken from me and they didn't deserve that,” Flowers says.

Robinson is being held at the Bibb County jail.