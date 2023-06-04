'I don't even see how the person who did it, did it to him': Macon family remembers second son killed from gun violence

Less than a year ago the Flowers family lost his younger brother Hakeem to gun violence who was only 16.

MACON, Ga. — Family and friends joined together to pay tribute to Macon's latest victim of violence.

Someone shot 26-year-old Donmeico Flowers to death over the weekend. Less than a year ago the family lost the younger brother Hakeem to gun violence. He was only 16-years-old.

Friends and family of Donmeico Flowers say he was a hard worker who looked out for those he loved. Dozens of folks came together to remember Donmeico. They wore shirts that read "Long live Donmeico forever."

His sister, Yasmine Flowers, still can't believe he's gone.

"He didn't deserve it. I mean he didn't deserve it at all. I don't even see how the person who did it, did it to him," Yasmine said.

Someone shot and killed Donmeico early Saturday in the Fort Hill neighborhood. According to Coroner Leon Jones he got shot after a fight started.

Flowers younger brother Hakeem died last June.

"He ain't even here to celebrate his 17th birthday with us and how he died. I hate that even happened like that either," Yasmine said.

Hakeem was one of three people shot in a vacant lot on Mason street. A 29-year-old man is charged with killing Hakeem.

Marty Smith, a friend of Donmeico's, knew him for six years.

"He ain't like guns, that's another reason why it's so lame what happened to him," Smith said.

There is still no update on the investigation into who killed Donmeico Flowers. Donmeico's cousin, Keyshon Jackson, wants justice for his cousin.

"God is always watching over you. Evil always come back to you and karma," Jackson said.

