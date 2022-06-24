Macon family asks for justice in vigil for slain 28-year-old

Ormondo Cortez Clark was killed on May 16 on Macon's Ibex Street just off Eisenhower Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A Macon family is grappling with losing a loved on to gun violence, and they are still in search of answers.

Ormondo Cortez Clark was killed on May 16 on Macon's Ibex Street just off Eisenhower Parkway.

His family and friends called him "Tez." Thursday night, they gathered to remember him. They made signs to show support for Tez's family and to honor his memory.

"He belonged to the wrestling club, he played basketball, he belonged to 4-H. He wasn't a gangbanging person running around here killing people. He didn't do that. He wouldn't have hurt anybody for any reason," said Debora Clark.

No arrests have been made in Clark's death.

The family urges anyone that may know something to come forward.